Rockford unemployment rate down 1.6% in November

Additional jobs in the Rockford metro area are reflected in the latest unemployment numbers.

The November unemployment rate for the area was 5.8 percent. Last year the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent.

The Rockford metro area added 1,100 jobs over the past year to a total of 155,300.

For individual cities, Rockford's November jobless rate was 7 percent, Belvidere's rate was 6.3 percent, and Freeport was at 5.8 percent.

The state unemployment rate dropped 0.5 percent over the past year. It was down to 5.3 percent.

Unemployment is still higher in Illinois when compared to the rest of the county. The national unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in November.