Teen dies after fall from Wisconsin Dells water slide

LAKE DELTON, Wis. -- The Lake Delton Police Department says a 16-year-old boy has died after falling from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The teen was with his siblings when the accident happened. Police say the group climbed a 7-foot fence into the restricted water slide area closed down for the season.

The area is fenced and all gates were locked, according to Lake Delton Police. All three juveniles climbed to the top of the water slide, police say, and the teen took a sled down the slide.

The 16-year-old boy got caught in snow that had accumulated halfway down the slide and when he tried to free himself, police say he fell 35 feet to the ground.

Lake Delton's police chief says rescuers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and they tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy's family was staying at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park - Hotel Rome. The family was in town from Florida for a holiday vacation to experience snow for the first time.

The Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation.