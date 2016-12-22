Rockford leaders react to declining Illinois population

Illinois' population drops for the third year in a row, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

More than 1114,000 residents left the state from July 2015 to July 2016. Taking into account numbers of those who left and those who moved here, the state lost about 37,000 people.

But here in Rockford, economic leaders aren't too worried.

"There's a lot going on here in Rockford that's helping us you know avoid the fate of the rest of the state," said Mike Nicholas, president of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council.

What's going on? They say it's job growth.

The Rockford area led the state in August and September for job growth according to the Illinois Department of Employment Services. And the city's leaders say more jobs means more people staying in the area.

"We've had good progress, our industries are doing really well, there's been huge levels of capital investments in plants and infrastructure recently and that's been supportive of recent years job growth," said Mike Schablaske, President and CEO of Transform Rockford.

But Rockford has struggled with keeping people in the city.

Just one year ago, Northern Illinois University's Center for Governmental Studies reported Rockford led the state in population loss.

From 2010 to 2014, the total population dropped by more than 3,500.

"People make the decisions at the individual level and they pursue their own opportunities so if we're creating jobs and connecting people to those jobs then we're doing the right sort of thing to support population growth and stabilize the market," said Schablaske.

The question now is whether this job growth will be able to reverse the population trend.

