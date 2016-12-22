Rockford Police investigate armed robberies, stolen vehicle Wed. night

Rockford Police are investigating a series of crimes that occurred Wednesday night on the city's north side.

Police say a blue GMC SUV was stolen after it was left running outside in the 3200 block of Idlewood Terrace just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A few minutes later, officers were called out to the Marathon Gas Station in the 3100 block of North Rockton Avenue on a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot.

While officers were investigating that crime, another call came in for an armed robbery in the 2100 block of Midway Drive.

Police say all the crimes occurred within a few block of one another.

The victims of both armed robberies told police a man armed with a handgun and whose face was covered robbed them of cash before driving away in a blue GMC SUV.

Police say they found the suspect driving the vehicle near Kishwaukee Street and 15th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver took off, and the vehicle was found abandoned in the intersection of 4th Street and 16th Avenue. Police searched the area but could not find the suspect.

Police say the investigation into these crimes are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, at 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.