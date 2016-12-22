UPDATE: Name released of man found killed on 6th Ave. Thursday morning

UPDATE: Rockford Police have released the name of the man found dead Thursday morning.

Authorities say 21-year-old Brian Thomas Abbott, of Racine, Wisconsin, was found dead with multiple stab wounds around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Police are continuing to investigate this case as a homicide. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police.

---

Rockford Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue Thursday.

Police say a call came in from a passerby just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday of a dead man in the street on 6th Avenue.

Officers say the victim was found dead when they arrived on the scene. The victim is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the manner of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6500, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.