Carpenter's Place holds memorial service for homeless men and women

Dignity in death—that's what was given to homeless men and women who died in our community this year.

Those who passed away in 2016 were remembered at a memorial service. It was at Carpenter's Place Wednesday morning. They say the service is important because some people don't get to say their goodbyes to their friends and loved ones a funerals.

"Their lives are important. God created each of us in his image, and whether we have a job and go to work everyday or if we're on the street, we're still his children," Rockford Homeless Coalition Member Lori Mitchell said.

The Rockford memorial service honored 27 homeless men and women this year, ranging in age from 31 to 65 years old.