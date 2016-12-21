Fatherhood Encouragement Project to hold awards for special dads in the community

A Stateline organization is celebrating everything it means to be a dad. The Fatherhood Encouragement Project aims to recognize fathers who have been a positive force for their family and community. People can nominate fathers for different categories and then in February the dads will all be recognized at a special banquet at Giovanni's.

"This is going to be something so much different we're going to have Disney princesses and characters escorting the children to the childcare areas," Organizer Dan Petrie said. "We're going to have a red carpet event so fathers that get nominated get to have the experience of what a Grammy-type experience would be like."

To learn more about the Fatherhood Encouragement Project head to its Facebook page.