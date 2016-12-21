Athlete of the Week - Matt Glogowski - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Athlete of the Week - Matt Glogowski

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Christian senior basketball player Matt Glogowski is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. He hopes to lead the Royal Lions to their first conference championship since 2010.

He led Rockford Christian to an early season win over Big Northern rival Rockford Lutheran earlier in December.

"I think that was us at close to the top of our game," Glogowski said.

Rockford Christian will play in the Nichols Tournament in Marengo over the next couple of weeks.

