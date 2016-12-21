DeKalb Police upping patrols after packages stolen from front doors

Make sure you keep an eye on packages being delivered to your front door. DeKalb Police say thieves sure are.



Over the past few weeks, officers say several reports have come in about packages stolen from the front of homes.



These reports have been centered mainly on the east side of DeKalb, but police say it can happen anywhere.



They're upping patrols in those neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest.



No suspect information to pass along at this point.



The DeKalb Police Department Recommends the Following Theft Prevention Tips:



*Try to be at home when packages are expected to arrive

*Have the packages delivered to a neighbor, friend or your place of business, if you will not be home when the package is delivered

*Track your package for expected delivery time

* Request a delivery alert on your phone

*Keep your porch light on for night deliveries



Please report any suspicious activity or persons immediately to the DeKalb Police Department.



If you have information on any of these crimes you can contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400, send a tip to iWatch or contact Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272. You do not have to provide your name, you can remain anonymous.

