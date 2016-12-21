Rockford man wanted in connection with armed robbery

Police are searching for a Rockford man for allegedly trying to rob someone last month.

Deeric King, 33, is wanted on attempted armed robbery charges.

Police say officers were called out to the 1100 block of Van Wie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on November 23 for an attempted armed robbery that just occurred. The victim gave police information about the crime and gave officers a description of the suspect.

After investigating the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for King's arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Deeric King is asked to contact Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.