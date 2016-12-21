RVC downtown campus enrollment surpasses goal

Students and faculty at Rock Valley College got used to seeing and hearing the sounds of construction this fall.

"This is probably the largest construction season we've ever had here," said RVC Facilities and Operations Executive Director Janet Taylor.

The school is undergoing a more than $60 million facilities upgrade.

RVC renovated the Woodward Technology Center to prepare for an engineering partnership with NIU, its expanding one of its academic buildings and its biggest project is the new four-floor health sciences center.

"A Rock Valley College student can attend their first two years here on the first and second floors and then move up to the fourth floor and do their four year with OSF," Taylor said.

It's a big addition administrators hope will increase the college's enrollment.

But changes are also underway beyond the Mulford Road campus.

"We were very pleasantly surprised that we had a good, solid enrollment," said RVC Transitional Opportunities & Education Dean Amanda Smith.

RVC's downtown campus used to be located on North Main Street. This fall it moved the branch into the Rockford Register Star building.

Administrators had a goal of 150 students the first semester. Instead, they doubled that number with more than 300 students.

"They really liked the atmosphere of a smaller campus," Smith said. "A lot of students were interested in us offering a class downtown, it was just easier to get to, whether they're on the west side or downtown, midtown, it's a lot easier to navigate transportation."

RVC looks to continue that growth downtown, and at it's main campus over the next year, as it wraps up its multi-million dollar expansion.

RVC said the health sciences center should be done by the start of the fall semester next year.