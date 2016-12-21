Student arrested after gun is found at Beloit Memorial High School

A student at Beloit Memorial High School was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials found a gun at the school.

Beloit Police say Nehemiah Evans, 17, has been arrested on possession of a firearm in a school zone, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a school charges.

School District of Beloit Public Information Officer Brian Leaf says a school resource officer found a handgun in Evans' pocket around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Leaf says the school went on soft lock down for about 30 minutes while police were called to the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, and Leaf says everyone in the school was safe the entire time.

"School resource officers acted quickly and did a great job keeping all students and staff safe during the incident," Leaf said.

Evans is now being held in the Rock County Jail. He is being charged as an adult.