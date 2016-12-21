Alpine Hills now open for the season

Mountains of winter fun just opened up in the heart of Rockford.

Alpine Hills celebrated their grand opening Wednesday. All winter long sledders, tubers and snowboarders can head there for some winter-time fun. And for those interested, you can race your friends down the 410 foot long tube hill.

"We are here to make sure everyone has a good time," says Alpine Hills assistant operations manager Mike Cheek. "Whether you're here to drink a cup of coffee and watch your kids go down the hill, or you're the one going down the hill, we are all about the excitement when you hit the bottom of that hill."

The park is open 7 days a week during the holidays. It costs $10 for a lift ticket.

For any last minute Christmas shoppers, Alpine Hills is offering season passes for just $50.