Janesville man shares his near death experience after getting the flu

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- There's a lot of debate about whether or not to get a flu shot. Some people swear by it; others think it's unnecessary or can cause health issues.

A Rock County husband and father of three never thought he needed one, even though his wife is a pharmacist. David Gryttenholm had always been completely healthy.

"I hadn't seen a doctor in 25 years for being sick," said David.

He changed his mind about the flu shot this year though, after the flu nearly killed him.

At the end of February, David's run of the mill cough took a turn for the worse. "I knew it was something serious, but I had no clue what was coming ahead yet," he said.

After a trip to urgent care, David was diagnosed with H1N1 and pneumonia. "About the last thing I remember is the ambulance ride to Madison," he said.

David's wife, Lisa, is a pharmacist at SSM Health and had to watch the whole thing happen. "I'll never forget that day that I got a phone call from the intensive care doctor," said Lisa Gryttenholm. "[The doctor] said are you on your way? How fast can you get here? Because we don't think he's going to make it."

David had to be paralyzed and put into a medically induced coma. He went into kidney failure, had a blood clot and collapsed lung, and needed a feeding tube and ventilator.

To help cope and show others the seriousness of the flu, Lisa chronicled David's progress on the website CaringBridge. "Those kinds of things just gave me some extra hope and life, and people were praying," she said.

Those prayers seemed to work. "The next thing I remember I woke up five weeks later," said David. "It was hard to imagine what I had just gone through."

Lisa holds her husband's hand tight nine months later as they head into the holiday season with their family. They say they would not have made it through without their support.

"We are truly blessed. We are beyond grateful and thankful and humble," said Lisa.

David still deals with side effects like memory loss and anxiety, and he says his doctors expect it could take up to two years for full recovery. When he first woke up though, the problems were much worse. David had to learn basic skills like how to walk and talk all over again.

As a result of his near-death experience he said, "I will never miss a flu shot again."

Lisa and David have tracked nearly 125 people who have made the decision to get a flu shot after hearing his story. If you are interested, the flu shot is available into the spring.