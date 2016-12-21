World Series champion Ben Zobrist returns to his central Illinois hometown

National headlines hit in early November when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series after a one hundred and eight year championship drought.

One of the main players who helped bring the team to victory grew up right here in central Illinois.

Ben Zobrist, World Series MVP helped create a workshop for kids that have the same dreams he had as a young player.

"I never can I say that I thought... "I'm gonna make my son into a major league baseball player." I never did that, Ii never thought that. I knew he was a good athlete, but there's lots of good athletes in a small town. And the chances of them making it to the pros in anything are very slim," says, Tom Zobrist, Ben's father.

Growing up a die-hard cardinals fan, Ben Zobrist never thought he'd see the day he'd be wearing Cubbie blue.

Fast forward, Ben Zobrist, the corn fed Eureka native, hoisting the World Series MVP trophy after leading the Cubs to national headlines with a World Series victory .

"It's probably changed his life more than anybody anticipated. I think fans would appreciate it even more if they knew how hard these guys had to work to make that happen," says, Tom Zobrist.

But it's not the fancy World Series or MVP trophy that Ben Zobrist is most proud of.

Outside of his wife, children and faith, his hometown holds a special place in his heart. That's why eight years ago he and another local teammate came up with a way to give back to the community, that helped shape him as a player and a person. Here's what he said about it a year ago.

"When Brian Shouse and I talked about it in the outfield in Tampa Bay the feeling is mutual that we wanted to do something back in the central Illinois area. Everybody has the same heart wanting to do something in the community for the kids," says, Ben Zobrist, World Series MVP.

One- hundred and sixty wide eyed kids flooded the doors of the Avantis dome eager to play ball with their home town hero.

Ben coached, inspired and treated the young admirers as if they we re his own. Teaching them the ins and outs of the game.

Chad Bailey, of the Christian Center says Ben has remained the same humble person since he played pony league baseball as a young kid there.

"There's no, "I'm in the big leagues now. It's always the same constant," says Chad Bailey.

Tom Zobrist always thought his son Ben would have a career in church. Since he first went to college for bible studies, but today, he re-thinks his plans, for God's.

"The other men that he can influence that are gonna have a huge stage that they're standing on. It just kinda blows my mind and I was thinking maybe I was thinking too small. I'm just really thankful that God pushed me out of the way and let me stop it."



He helped end a one-hundred and eight year World Series drought, claimed the MVP title and did it while still maintaining the same spirit he had while playing as a young kid. Just like the ones looking up to him today.