Leonard steps down as Belvidere football coach

After four years serving as the head football coach at Belvidere High School, Chuck Leonard decides to move on.

Leonard resigned from that position, saying he'll always hold Buc football in high regard.

The Bucs had a .500 record over the past four years, going 19-19 during Leonard's time as the head coach. They made the playoffs in 2014 and '15, but missed out this past season after losing the final game of the season.

Leonard helped turn Belvidere into a powerful offensive team over the past few years, making sure teams knew they would have to score some points to beat them.