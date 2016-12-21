U of I College Medicine to get donation from OSF

The University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford will receive a $250,000 donation from OSF HealthCare.

The college announced the donation Wednesday. The money will go towards the college's expansion into a four-year medical school.

The donation is part of a $1 million total gift OSF is giving the College of Medicine. The other $750,000 will be going toward supporting the Peoria Campus.

The expansion of the U of I College of Medicine will bring 55 first-year medical students to Rockford next year.