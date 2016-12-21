Home heavily damaged by fire in Mount Morris

Several area fire departments were called out to a structure fire in Ogle County Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was in the 5600 block of North Mount Morris Road in Mount Morris. A farm house was heavily damaged by the fire.
Fire crews were called out to the fire around 1 p.m Wednesday.
Firefighters on the scene say one man was in the house at the time of the fire. He got out safely.
A neighbor saw the fire and called 911.
Firefighters say the family will not be able to stay in the home due to the damage. No word yet on a cause of the fire.
