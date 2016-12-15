Great Lakes Basin RR Work Suspended

A federal agency overseeing an environmental review for a proposed rail line from Indiana to Wisconsin aimed at relieving Chicago-area freight congestion has agreed to temporarily suspend its work.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the Surface Transportation Board's Office of Environmental Assessment this week told Great Lakes Basin Transportation that it granted the railroad's request for the suspension while planning for the project continues.

Great Lakes Basin Transportation has asked to provide additional information. A status update on the project is expected by Feb. 28. GLBT's chief legal and administrative officer, Mike Blaszak, says the application could be completed earlier than that date.

The proposed route would go through Winnebago, Boone and Ogle and Lee counties

Hundreds of people earlier this year voiced concern at public forums about the impact on local communities of the rail line.

