Meteorologist Viki Knapp joined the 13 Weather Authority in September 2016.

In 2015, she obtained a B.S. in Physical Oceanography from the University of South Carolina. Afterward, she moved further south to study weather and climate at the University of Miami. She received her Master's in Atmospheric Science in 2016. She started her career as an intern at WPLG-TV in Miami. She loves hurricanes and tropical weather, but is excited to return to her Midwest roots!

Viki was born in Stuttgart, Germany and later moved to the United States, where she grew up not too far from Rockford. Weather has always played an important role in Viki's life. Growing up sailing on Lake Michigan, it was important to know the winds, lake conditions, and potential for severe weather. In the winter, she keeps a close eye on snowfall in the Rockies and crosses her fingers for a good ski season.

In her free time, Viki loves to play volleyball and hopes to join a league in Rockford. She also enjoys SCUBA diving, painting, and spending time outside.

Little known facts:

-I have dual-citizenship with Germany. Guten Tag!

-I love to travel and explore new places! My goal is to have visited more countries than I am years old. So far, I'm at 29 countries.

-I love all things chocolate and peanut butter.