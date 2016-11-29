Taylor Utzig joined the WREX team in July 2016 as a multi-media journalist. She reports for the evening and weekend newscasts.

She grew up just across the state line in Janesville, WI. Taylor attended George S. Parker High School and graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2016 with her B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in theatre. At Loyola, Taylor was nominated for a student Emmy for her work on the university's student newscast Loyola News Chicago. She also spent a semester abroad studying acting in London.

Taylor started her career in broadcast as a promotions and news intern at 99.9 WJVL/1230 WCLO radio station in Janesville. Since then, she's had the pleasure of working at both WTTW Chicago Tonight and WGN-TV.

When she's not busy looking for stories, Taylor enjoys exploring the city for new restaurants and spending time with her family and friends.

Little known facts about Taylor:

- I spent 11 years studying classical piano.

- I love to sing and dance, and have performed in more than a dozen musicals and plays.

- I am a die-hard Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football fan. Go Pack Go! And Go Big Red!