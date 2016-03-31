Registration is now complete for Project: Tornado 2017. Thanks to everyone who has signed up - we look forward to meeting with you!

Every year, the 13 Weather Authority puts together an extensive education campaign called "Project: Tornado."

The idea is simple: the 13 Weather Authority speaks with area students about the power of severe weather, and how to stay safe when nasty weather strikes. Our goal is to have kids be "safe, not scared" when they hear about severe weather in their area.

Our visits to gymnasiums, auditoriums, and classrooms feature a documentary video produced by the 13 Weather Authority about tornadoes and severe weather safety, interactive demonstrations, and a question and answer session. Every student then gets to go home with a full-color booklet with valuable information to share with their friends and family, plus fun games to reinforce the lessons of the day!

The best part? It's a free service of WREX. There is no cost to any of the schools visited!

WREX is very proud to have visited 45,000+ students with this course over the last 10 years, and we are hoping to add your school and students to the list!

Available times can be seen below, however, not all times will be filled. To sign up your school today, fill out the form below.