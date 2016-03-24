Kelly Galluzzo

Kelly became an account executive at WREX in July 2014. Previously, she was the Executive Director at Growth Dimensions, the economic development organization for Belvidere-Boone County, where she worked since 2004. During her tenure at Growth Dimensions, Kelly worked closely with community and business leaders in the efforts to retain and attract business development in the Belvidere-Boone County area.

Kelly graduated from Northern Illinois University with an M.A. in Communication and a B.A. in Journalism. She enjoys being an active member in the Rockford-Belvidere community. Kelly currently serves on the following boards: YWCA Northwestern Illinois, Belvidere School District #100 Charitable Foundation, Community Action Agency for Boone and Winnebago County and Parent Teacher Organization for Seth Whitman Elementary School in Belvidere.

Kelly enjoys working with local businesses to help them grow and experience success in the community. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and working towards her next fitness goal. Go Packers!