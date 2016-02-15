Mary Sugden joined the WREX team in December of 2014 as the evening producer and is now a multi-media journalist.

She grew up in Woodstock, Illinois and graduated from Loyola Chicago in 2013. After graduation, Mary traveled the U.S. for two years as the International Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, raising money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Mary is an avid sports fan, and played volleyball, basketball, and soccer in high school.

Her passion for sports is what sparked her interest in reporting. During her time at Loyola, she was a founding member of the school's first ever television sports program. The highlight of her college career was meeting one of her childhood heroes, Mike Ditka.

If Mary isn't glued to a game, she's probably catching up on her guilty pleasures of The Bachelor or The Real Housewives. So if you ever want to talk sports, or gossip about last night's rose ceremony, Mary's your girl.