Reuben Jones

Reuben is the anchor of 13 News Weekend. He also reports for the evening newscasts Monday through Wednesday on WREX. Reuben joined WREX in February 2015 as a Multimedia Journalist and in July 2016 became Weekend Anchor.

He comes from New York City where he received his master's degree in journalism at New York University. During his time in graduate school he was an intern at CBS News 60 Minutes and NY1 News. Reuben received his undergraduate degree in Government and International Relations at George Mason University where he was the executive editor of the student-run news website.

Reuben is originally from Charlottesville, Virginia and is excited to now be living in the Midwest.

"I have loved asking questions and learning about people since middle school, so being a journalist only made sense. What is great about being a reporter is that it doesn't matter where you live--there are always going to be great stories!"

Little Known Facts about Reuben:

-I'm a big fan of college basketball and I root for the GMU Patriots and UVA Cavaliers!

-I love trying out new restaurants-my favorite type of food is Italian but I will try just about anything