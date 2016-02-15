Austin joined WREX in December of 2015 as a morning reporter for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.

Hi, I'm Austin Love. I was born and raised in Rockford and could not be more excited to be at my hometown station! I graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in 2011. There I got my first experience in journalism in Mr. Phads multimedia class where I conducted my first interviews and got comfortable with a camera. After high school, I spent a year at Rock Valley College and soon transferred to the University of Iowa where I earned a degree in Communications Studies and Entrepreneurship.

I started my career in journalism interning at WTVO-TV in Rockford, then interning the summer of 2015 in Tampa, FL at WFLA-TV. At the University of Iowa I anchored and reported for Daily Iowan TV for 2 years and also did work with ESPNU Campus Connection and the Big Ten Network on campus.

When I am not working with a camera, I enjoy hanging out with friends and family, playing guitar, running, country music, and of course singing karaoke at the Rue Marche.

It is very surreal to be working at the station that I grew up watching, but I am very lucky to start my career in my hometown and at such a great station. If you see me out and about please come say hi and be sure to tune in early every weekday morning to 13 News Today!

Please feel free to contact me at ALove@wrex.com, or on Twitter @ALoveWREX13, with any story ideas or questions.