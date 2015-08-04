Aaron McKnight became a member if the WREX sales team in August of 2014. Aaron is a born and raised Rockfordian.

He has been in sales and sales management positions for the last fifteen years. Aaron worked for MCI, Verizon Wireless, and The Connection prior to WREX.

Aaron wanted to pursue something that spotlighted his more creative and strategic planning side and joined the WREX family to do so. He is very driven to build partnerships to see his clients reach their goals.

Outside WREX, Aaron enjoys boating, fishing, and coaching his two daughters in softball and basketball.