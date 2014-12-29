Morning News Anchor

WREX, the NBC Affiliate in Rockford, IL, is looking for an energetic, creative morning show anchor with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive news environment, to lead our Emmy Award-winning morning newscast.

We are looking for a leader in both our newsroom and in the Rockford community. The perfect candidate is someone who is innovative and dedicated to working with others in a team-oriented environment.

In addition to anchoring, the job duties will also include reporting, live shots, story enterprising and development, script approvals, script writing and video editing.

WREX is committed to produce award-winning content on multiple platforms, including mobile, web and social media. The ideal candidate will have a full understanding of how to effectively use these kinds of digital media.

Interested candidates should email resumes and video reel illustrating your work to:

WREX-TV

Josh Morgan, News Director - jmorgan@wrex.com

P.O. Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105