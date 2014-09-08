Morgan Kolkmeyer

Morgan joined WREX in July of 2014 as a meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.



She started her career as an intern at WISN-TV in Milwaukee, then interned at WREX in January 2013. Morgan previously worked at KQDS-TV in Duluth, Minn., as a meteorologist and reporter.

Morgan was born and raised in Rockford and is happy to be forecasting for her hometown. She graduated high school from Harlem, and pursued further education at Rock Valley College. Afterward, she transferred to NIU for their meteorology program. In 2013, Morgan obtained her Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and minor in Applied Mathematics.

Morgan's love for weather began in August 2004 when she was in the eye of Hurricane Charley. Since then, she has gone storm chasing on the Great Plains and has been studying the atmosphere for fun. She says she loves the Midwest and all the weather it has to offer.

Little Known Facts About Morgan