Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner joined the 13 Weather Authority in August 2014. On his journey to Rockford, Alex had stops in Casper, WY as the morning and noon meteorologist for KCWY, and at WREX's sister station WXOW in La Crosse, WI as the daybreak meteorologist. (He's excited to leave the morning shift hours for a while!)

Alex was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin, and spent many hours captivated by the frequent summer thunderstorms and winter snow storms. Following his passion for weather, Alex enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, obtaining his Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences degree in 2008. In May 2014, he earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation by the American Meteorological Society. This means Alex's graphical content, his presentation skills, and his explanation of the weather and the science behind it has been considered high quality by top meteorologists from around the nation.

In his free time, Alex loves to run, ranging from 5K's to marathons, and plans to run many more races around the area. He also enjoys reading, hiking, cooking, and spending time with his wife and their corgi Sophie.

Little known facts: