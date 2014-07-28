Elliot Grandia

Elliot joined WREX in 2013 as an intern and has since worked as a photographer and reporter. He now anchors 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Before he came to WREX, he interned with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and Meijer Corporation.



Elliot's love for news started at Rockford High school (in Michigan) where he anchored the school newscast. There, he won the best anchorman award, under Mrs. Pierson's guidance.



Elliot says he has bled green and white since day No. 1, so he continued his education at Michigan State University where he majored in broadcast journalism. He anchored and reported for Focal Point Campus News. He was involved in intramural sports, the "Izzone," and giving tours on campus. Outside of the Big Ten atmosphere, Elliot says his favorite thing about MSU was eating at all of the cafeterias (22 in all).



Outside of working, Elliot loves to stay active playing tennis, beach volleyball, running and just hanging with friends. He also loves being an uncle to his nieces and nephew.



Little Known Facts About Elliot:



· He has run next to Novak Djokovic while at a tennis tournament (his friend dared him) and they chatted.

· He has only ever had a turtle as a pet...and it walked away.

· He played the bookseller in Beauty and the Beast in high school.