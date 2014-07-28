Sean Muserallo

Sean joined WREX in April of 2014 as the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor. Sean comes to Rockford from WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, where he served as a morning reporter and fill-in anchor for the TV station.

Sean was born in upstate New York, but moved to south Georgia at a young age. Sean graduated from the University of Georgia.

His first job was at KETK in Tyler, Texas. There, Sean served as a weekend morning anchor. Sean then made his way back to the East Coast to work for WWBT in Richmond, Virginia. Sean helped cover several big stories during his tenure there including the Michael Vick federal dog fighting case and the aftermath of the Virginia Tech shooting.



Since moving to Rockford, Sean has joined the YMCA Rowing Crew, an organization that plays host to the Head of the Rock Regatta every October. He has also completed Leadership Rockford, an 8-month-long program through the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.



Sean also sits on the Board of Directors for the River District Association, a group dedicated to inspire new events, more investment and new businesses to downtown Rockford so it becomes a vibrant city center.

"It's great to see so many other families enjoying the Rock River and the downtown landscape," says Muserallo. "Rockford is full of things to do, so get out and explore!"

Sean lives in Rockford with wife and daughter along with their two dogs.

Little Known Facts About Sean:

· I lived in Switzerland for several months after college while interning with the U.S. Embassy in Bern. I thought I might join the foreign service after college.

· I am the third of four children from an Italian/Irish family. I am the typical middle child.

· I love to cook Italian food. I make a mean Baked Ziti and Stromboli.

· I enjoy discovering new musicians and bands with my wife. We love to go to live music shows, especially when someone is an up-and-comer.