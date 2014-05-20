Social Media & Digital Content Manager

If you’re passionate about the power of social media, winning breaking news and delivering other engaging content to our customers, when and where they want it, here's your chance. Apply today to join the 13 News team as our next Social Media and Digital Content Manager in Rockford, Illinois.

At 13 News we make a difference in the lives of our viewers and readers every day. We are committed to strong journalism and community service. We’re looking for a leader, a coach and a hands-on social media expert who can help us to build audience engagement and referral traffic from Facebook to television and to our digital platforms. The successful candidate will also lead our news, sports and weather teams in publishing great content to our website and apps.

The successful candidate must have solid news judgment, exceptional news writing skills, as well as strong creativity, planning, leadership and communication abilities. The Social Media and Digital Content Manager will also work closely with our marketing and sales teams to help them create and execute effective campaigns across all our digital platforms.

This job isn’t about coding. It’s about telling great stories with accuracy and immediacy. It’s about seizing opportunities to conceptualize and create entirely new kinds of content. A degree in social media/journalism and 2 years of newsroom experience preferred. Knowledge of Facebook best practices for journalists, Social NewsDesk, Frankly Media/Worldnow CMS, Google 360 analytics and iNews are preferred.

If you have the drive to succeed, we’ll teach you and help you grow. Send resume, cover letter and writing samples to:

Josh Morgan, News Director - jmorgan@wrex.com

WREX-TV

PO Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105

WREX IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER