13 WREX TV is seeking a self-motivated individual to join our Sales Team as an Account Executive. Primary responsibilities include growing existing business and development of new customers for both on air and online. Ability to call on new customers is essential.
The ideal candidate is energetic, positive and goal-oriented with a passion to succeed. Must be highly-organized and possess strong verbal and written communication skills.
Candidate will be computer/internet proficient, have a valid driver's license, and have the ability to work as part of a team. The ideal candidate will possess successful advertising sales experience, college education and television background. Benefits package. EOE/M-F
Send resumes to:
Kim Carney
General Sales Manager
kcarney@wrex.com
WREX-TV
P.O. Box 530
Rockford, IL 61105
