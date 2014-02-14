Kim Carney - General Sales Manager

Kim Carney is originally from southeast Iowa.

She attended the University of Iowa with a Business Administration major. Kim and her family relocated to the Rockford area 20 years ago, at which time she began her WREX career.

Kim originally started at WREX as the Sales Assistant. After two years she was promoted to Administrative Assistant/Program Director, while still maintaining a roll in sales through special projects.

Kim came back to her passion of sales 7 years ago as National Sales Manager and was named General Sales Manager in September 2014.

Getting advertiser’s results through great customer service and a quality product is Kim’s main priority.

Email Kim at kcarney@wrex.com