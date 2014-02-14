Tina Ryan - Local Sales Manager

Born and raised in the Hoosier state, Tina is proud to call Rockford home for nearly 20 years.

After a career in retail banking for 20 years, Tina joined WREX over 10 years ago. The TV business is a fun and exciting job you never know what the day will bring!

Tina is actively involved in the Rockford community. She serves on several boards including the Golden Apple Foundation, Frank Lloyd Wright Laurent House, and the United Way. She also organizes the annual food drive at WREX.

In Tina's spare time she enjoys being with family and friends.

Email Tina at tryan@wrex.com.