Dan began his on-air career with WREX in February 2014 as the station's weekend sports anchor. You can also find him reporting in the area during the week, covering local teams and athletes.

Dan graduated from Syracuse University's Newhouse and Falk Schools in December 2013, earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Broadcast & Digital Journalism and Sport Management. He worked as an anchor, reporter and play-by-play announcer for CitrusTV, WAER-FM, and WJPZ-FM, covering every team in Orange.

Dan says his career choice began at an early age.



"For as long as I can remember, I've always been drawn to the unifying force of sports, and the stories that come from those games and events. They bring people together from all backgrounds, and at all levels. That's pretty powerful."

Dan is new to the Midwest, and he is excited to be a part of the Rockford community.

Little Known Facts About Dan: