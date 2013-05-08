Kristin Crowley

Evening Anchor

Kristin joined WREX in April of 2013 as the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. anchor. She comes to Rockford from WSIL in Carterville, Illinois, the 75th ranked television market, serving Paducah, Kentucky, Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Carterville, Illinois.

She grew up close to the area, in Downers Grove, so in a way she is coming home. Kristin went to COD in Glen Ellyn and graduated from Columbia College Chicago. She began her career behind the scenes at FOX Chicago and has since worked on-air in both the Lafayette, Indiana, and Green Bay, Wisconsin television markets.

Working in TV news was never Kristin's original plan. In fact, it wasn't even on her radar.

"I come from a long line of lawyers and law enforcement workers. I thought it was only natural I become a lawyer. But by my freshman year in college, my soccer coach convinced me to pursue a journalism course, and the rest is history."

Kristin says she's lucky to have a job that she's excited to go to every day.

When she's not at work, Kristin is spending time with her two dogs Koda and Rudy and her husband, Josh. She got married on September 20, 2014 and is enjoying being a newlywed!

Little Known Facts About Kristin: