Master Control/Technical Director

WREX in Rockford, IL seeks a Master Control Operator to join our Technical Department.



This position is accountable for all WREX master control related activities including, but not limited to, switching commercials, station breaks, recording and prepping daily syndicated feeds, inputting material into the video servers and logging transmitter / tower light/EAS information on respective forms. Candidate will need skills in audio board operation for newscasts.

Qualifications include, but not limited to:



— High school graduate

— Must possess the ability to move quickly and make fast, accurate judgments

— Previous experience with production/master control switchers or college production courses desired

Requirements include, but not limited to:

Must possess the necessary skills and abilities to properly perform the duties of the position, or learn and acquire these skills and abilities within a probationary period.

Ability to interface with computer systems running a variety of operating systems and programs.

Ability to identify problems and contact appropriate maintenance staff when needed.

Must be willing to follow instructions to perform first level checks of corrective maintenance and to assist maintenance staff in the repair of equipment.

Must have/maintain a valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

Speech and hearing abilities that allow the incumbent to communicate logically and persuasively (verbally and in writing) and ability to see, hear and respond to monitoring equipment and print legibly.

Vision enough to read/respond to written safety messages, warning signs and read instruction manuals. Must have manual dexterity and the physical ability to move quickly and respond to various situations in master control.

The ability to lift equipment weighing approximately 50 lbs.

If this description fits you, please send your resume, any resume video and a cover letter to:

Peter Gungel - pgungel@wrex.com

Chief Engineer

WREX

P.O. Box 530

Rockford, IL 61105

WREX IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER