Derek Bayne

Sports Director

Derek took over as sports director at WREX in December 2011.

Before coming to Rockford, Derek worked in sports for several years at WCTI in eastern North Carolina.

Derek graduated from the University of Missouri in 2004 with a Bachelors of Journalism. Derek is originally from Palatine, Ill.

Derek has always loved sports, so his career choice was a natural fit.



"I always wanted to be involved in covering sports. When I realized that playing sports professionally probably wasn't realistic, I decided to combine my passion for sports and my love of writing and story-telling to get into sports journalism," Derek said. "Seeing first-hand how teams can impact entire communities and being able to convey that through television is my favorite part of the job."

When he's not in the anchor chair, Derek likes to play basketball, watch sports, watch movies, listen to music and spend time with his family. He has been married to his wife Monica since Aug. 2012.

Little Known Facts about Derek: