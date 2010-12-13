Contact WREX

WREX offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods...More >>
WREX offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods...More >>
Kristin Crowley anchors for 13 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Kristin Crowley anchors for 13 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Sean Muserallo anchors for 13 News at 5, 6 and 10.More >>
Sean Muserallo anchors for 13 News at 5, 6 and 10.More >>
Elliot Grandia anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.More >>
Elliot Grandia anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.More >>
Austin joined WREX in December of 2015 as a morning reporter for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.More >>
Austin joined WREX in December of 2015 as a morning reporter for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.More >>
Mary Sugden joined the WREX team in December of 2014 as the evening producer and is now a multi-media journalist.More >>
Mary Sugden joined the WREX team in December of 2014 as the evening producer and is now a multi-media journalist.More >>
Taylor Utzig joined the WREX team in July 2016 as a multi-media journalist. She reports for the evening and weekend newscasts.More >>
Taylor Utzig joined the WREX team in July 2016 and is currently the weekend anchor. She reports during the week.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner is the 13 Weather Authority's chief meteorologist at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner is the 13 Weather Authority's chief meteorologist at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Meteorologist Viki Knapp joined the 13 Weather Authority in September 2016.More >>
Meteorologist Viki Knapp joined the 13 Weather Authority in September 2016.More >>
Derek Bayne is the 13 Sports Authority Director on 13 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Derek Bayne is the 13 Sports Authority Director on 13 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
Dan Cohen is a sports multi-media journalist and weekend sports anchor at WREX.More >>
Dan Cohen is a sports multi-media journalist and weekend sports anchor at WREX.More >>