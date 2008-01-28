Death reported at Byron Dragway A participant at the Byron Dragway died on Saturday, according to a statement on the company's website. More>>

Schnucks hosts Shop Out Hunger campaign Saturday may be a big grocery shopping day for some, but one grocery chain is asking you to add a few items to your list. More>>

Couple injured in Rockford car crash Two people are in serious condition after a car crash at the intersection of North Central Ave and Ashland. More>>

Suspect stabbed in Rockford home invasion Rockford Police say two young people under the age of 17 were home alone around 4:30 in the afternoon on Friday when two women forced their way into the home. More>>

13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Hanley building reacts to fire A fire has destroyed the old Hanley Furniture building in downtown Rockford. A building that after sitting empty for years, developers had big plans for. Urban Equities, which owned the property, released this exclusive statements to 13 WREX about the impact of the fire. More>>

Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford Family Dollar A Rockford Family Dollar is robbed on Saturday. Rockford Police say officers responded to the business on North Rockton Ave around 4:30 in the afternoon. More>>

Ham Radio operators hold educational field day Ham radio operators say they will be busy through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon communicating with other ham organizations throughout the country. More>>

Mama Cimino passes away, Thursday Somber news out of Freeport as Mama Cimino of Cimino's Pizza passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer. More>>

Project 1013 leads neighborhood cleanup Mowing your lawn and cleaning up yard waste may be your weekly chores, but for one group it's a chance to clean up the community. More>>

10 years for man who took part in marijuana operation that burned Rockford warehouse down Justin Paglusch A Lake County man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal marijuana charges connected to a case that ended with a Rockford warehouse burning down. More>>

Trial date set for Wisconsin manhunt suspect A Wisconsin man known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump and allegedly stealing several guns before leading authorities on a week-long manhunt will face a state trial on October 23. More>>

Hononegah teacher running for congress in Wisconsin Cathy Myers A Hononegah teacher has announced she is challenging U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in next year's election. More>>

London apartment fire began in fridge, officials seek manslaughter charges Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people. More>>