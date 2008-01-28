Home - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Top Stories

Read More

Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford

A large fire breaks out in the old Hanley building in downtown Rockford Sunday afternoon.

More>>

Death reported at Byron Dragway

A participant at the Byron Dragway died on Saturday, according to a statement on the company's website.

More>>

Schnucks hosts Shop Out Hunger campaign

Saturday may be a big grocery shopping day for some, but one grocery chain is asking you to add a few items to your list.  

More>>

Couple injured in Rockford car crash

Two people are in serious condition after a car crash at the intersection of North Central Ave and Ashland. 

More>>

Suspect stabbed in Rockford home invasion

Rockford Police say two young people under the age of 17 were home alone around 4:30 in the afternoon on Friday when two women forced their way into the home.  

More>>

13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Hanley building reacts to fire

A fire has destroyed the old Hanley Furniture building in downtown Rockford. A building that after sitting empty for years, developers had big plans for. Urban Equities, which owned the property, released this exclusive statements to 13 WREX about the impact of the fire.

More>>

Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford Family Dollar

A Rockford Family Dollar is robbed on Saturday. Rockford Police say officers responded to the business on North Rockton Ave around 4:30 in the afternoon. 

More>>

Ham Radio operators hold educational field day

Ham radio operators say they will be busy through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon communicating with other ham organizations throughout the country.

More>>

Mama Cimino passes away, Thursday

Somber news out of Freeport as Mama Cimino of Cimino's Pizza passed away Thursday night after a long  battle with cancer.

More>>

County road projects to stop if state budget doesn't pass Video included

Nearly $4 million of road work is in jeopardy in Winnebago County if lawmakers can't pass a budget by June 30. 

More>>

Obama to return to campaign trail to stump for Northam

Former president Barack Obama will return to the U.S. campaign fray to stump for Democrat Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor's race.

More>>

Project 1013 leads neighborhood cleanup Video included

Mowing your lawn and cleaning up yard waste may be your weekly chores, but for one group it's a chance to clean up the community. 

More>>

10 years for man who took part in marijuana operation that burned Rockford warehouse down

Justin Paglusch Justin Paglusch

A Lake County man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal marijuana charges connected to a case that ended with a Rockford warehouse burning down. 

More>>

PHOTOS: Friday is International Olympic Day and the countdown continues toward Pyeongchang in 2018 Video included

The Winter Olympics in South Korea will run February 8 - 25 and be followed by the Paralympic Games March 9 - 18. 

More>>

Trial date set for Wisconsin manhunt suspect

A Wisconsin man known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump and allegedly stealing several guns before leading authorities on a week-long manhunt will face a state trial on October 23.  

More>>

Hononegah teacher running for congress in Wisconsin

Cathy Myers Cathy Myers

A Hononegah teacher has announced she is challenging U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in next year's election.  

More>>

Rockford East alums create gunfire detection software in the Silicon Valley Video included

Two Rockford East High School alums have come up with technology that alerts law enforcement agencies the moment gunfire erupts.

More>>

Top stories of the week on WREX.com

Below are the top 10 stories read on WREX.com over the past week: 

More>>

Residents enjoy historic walking tour of downtown Rockford homes Video included

Thursday night marked the first ever Signature Indoor Walking Tour in Rockford.  ...

More>>

Janesville Police: Driver charged with 3rd OWI after crashing into squad car

Brian Gardner Brian Gardner

A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car. 

More>>

London apartment fire began in fridge, officials seek manslaughter charges

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

More>>

Illinois lawmakers meeting again to try to reach budget deal

The Illinois Legislature is holding another day of a special session with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders still at odds over an elusive budget deal. More>>

  • Submit Your News Tip to the WREX News Team

    When you see news happen, let us know!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for contacting the WREX News Team!

  • WREX.com Featured SectionsWREX.com Featured SectionsMore>>

  • Positive Local News

    Positive Local News

    We believe good things happen every day in our community and we want to make sure you are getting positive local news from WREX. But we need your help, too! Let 13 News know if you see positive local news in your community. Email news@wrex.com with your tips.More >>

  • Digging Deeper

    Digging Deeper

    At 13 News, we don't just tell the facts, we dig deeper in to the issues that affect your lives. That's what makes us Your News Leader. Email news@wrex.com with your tips.More >>
    At 13 News, we don't just tell the facts, we dig deeper in to the issues that affect your lives. That's what makes us Your News Leader. Email news@wrex.com with your tips.More >>

  • UShareIt

    UShareIt

    Share your pictures with us by sending them to ushareit@wrex.com!More >>
    Share your pictures with us by sending them to ushareit@wrex.com!More >>
    •   
WHAT'S ON WREX TONIGHT
Full Program Grid
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.