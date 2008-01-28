A large fire breaks out in the old Hanley building in downtown Rockford Sunday afternoon.
A participant at the Byron Dragway died on Saturday, according to a statement on the company's website.
Saturday may be a big grocery shopping day for some, but one grocery chain is asking you to add a few items to your list.
Two people are in serious condition after a car crash at the intersection of North Central Ave and Ashland.
Rockford Police say two young people under the age of 17 were home alone around 4:30 in the afternoon on Friday when two women forced their way into the home.
A fire has destroyed the old Hanley Furniture building in downtown Rockford. A building that after sitting empty for years, developers had big plans for. Urban Equities, which owned the property, released this exclusive statements to 13 WREX about the impact of the fire.
A Rockford Family Dollar is robbed on Saturday. Rockford Police say officers responded to the business on North Rockton Ave around 4:30 in the afternoon.
Ham radio operators say they will be busy through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon communicating with other ham organizations throughout the country.
Somber news out of Freeport as Mama Cimino of Cimino's Pizza passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.
Nearly $4 million of road work is in jeopardy in Winnebago County if lawmakers can't pass a budget by June 30.
Former president Barack Obama will return to the U.S. campaign fray to stump for Democrat Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor's race.
Mowing your lawn and cleaning up yard waste may be your weekly chores, but for one group it's a chance to clean up the community.
A Lake County man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal marijuana charges connected to a case that ended with a Rockford warehouse burning down.
The Winter Olympics in South Korea will run February 8 - 25 and be followed by the Paralympic Games March 9 - 18.
A Wisconsin man known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump and allegedly stealing several guns before leading authorities on a week-long manhunt will face a state trial on October 23.
A Hononegah teacher has announced she is challenging U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in next year's election.
Two Rockford East High School alums have come up with technology that alerts law enforcement agencies the moment gunfire erupts.
Below are the top 10 stories read on WREX.com over the past week:
Thursday night marked the first ever Signature Indoor Walking Tour in Rockford. ...
A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car.
Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.
The Illinois Legislature is holding another day of a special session with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders still at odds over an elusive budget deal. More>>
